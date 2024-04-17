Arq, Inc. (ARQ) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Arq, Inc. (ARQ) ending at $7.26, denoting a +0.83% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 17.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 4.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arq, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.07, signifying an 82.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.1 million, indicating a 11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.15 per share and a revenue of $104.7 million, demonstrating changes of +64.29% and +5.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arq, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Arq, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

