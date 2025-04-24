Arq, Inc. Scheduled to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 7, 2025

Arq, Inc. will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

Arq, Inc. is scheduled to release its first quarter 2025 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, indicating transparency and commitment to timely financial disclosure.

The announcement includes a live conference call for investors, providing an opportunity for direct communication regarding the company's financial performance.

As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, Arq emphasizes its unique position in the market, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

The company continues to focus on environmentally efficient products, aligning with growing concerns over sustainability and attracting environmentally conscious investors.

The announcement of the upcoming financial results implies that the company has not yet reported on its first quarter performance, which could lead to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders.

There is no mention of guidance or expectations for the upcoming financial results, which may create concern about the company's future performance.

The reliance on a scheduled conference call to discuss financial performance indicates a lack of immediate transparency regarding current financial conditions, potentially leading to speculation and negativity in the market.

When will Arq, Inc. release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Arq, Inc. will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, before market open.

How can I participate in the Arq conference call?

Interested parties can register at Arq’s website or join by dialing (877) 407-0890 or +1 201-389-0918.

What time is the Arq conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find the live webcast for the Arq conference call?

The live webcast will be available in the Investor Resources section of Arq's website at www.arq.com.

How long will the replay of the Arq conference call be available?

The replay will be available shortly after the event and expires after May 14, 2025.

$ARQ Insider Trading Activity

$ARQ insiders have traded $ARQ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH M WONG (Chief Technology Officer) sold 6,596 shares for an estimated $30,869

JEREMY WILLIAMSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,233 shares for an estimated $24,490

CLAIBORNE BENSON SMITH (Gen Counsel, Corp Secretary) sold 5,202 shares for an estimated $24,345

STACIA HANSEN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,557 shares for an estimated $16,646

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $ARQ stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobeNewswire - Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products for use in purification and sustainable materials, today announced the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 before market open on May 7, 2025. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance is scheduled to begin the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of Arq's website at www.arq.com. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by registering at



https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/arq_q1_2025



. Alternatively, the live conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0890 or +1 201-389-0918 and referencing Arq.





A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call.





A replay of the event will be made available shortly after the event and accessible via the same webcast link referenced above. Alternatively, the replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and entering Access ID 13752881. The dial-in replay will expire after May 14, 2025.







About Arq







Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at: www.arq.com.





Source: Arq, Inc.







Investor Contact:







Anthony Nathan, Arq





Marc Silverberg, ICR





investors@arq.com



