Arq, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

Arq, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 11, with a conference call on August 12.

Arq, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 11, 2025, after market close, and will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for August 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with details available on Arq's website. Participants can join the call by registering online or by phone. A supplemental investor presentation will also be available prior to the call, and a replay of the event will be accessible shortly afterward. Arq is a leading producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient products aimed at purification and sustainability.

Arq, Inc. is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

The company's upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with management and gain insights into its financial performance.

Arq highlights its position as the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, emphasizing its unique market advantage.

The focus on environmentally efficient products aligns with increasing demand for sustainable solutions, positioning Arq favorably within its industry.

Failure to disclose specific financial expectations or key performance indicators in advance of the earnings announcement could lead to investor uncertainty.

Scheduling the conference call a month after the end of the financial period may create negative perceptions regarding transparency and timeliness in communication with investors.

When will Arq, Inc. release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Arq, Inc. will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 11, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in Arq's Q2 financial conference call?

You can participate by registering at the webcast link or by dialing (877) 407-0890.

What time is the Arq conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for August 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available shortly after the event via the same webcast link.

Where can I find more information about Arq, Inc.?

More information can be found on Arq's website at www.arq.com in the Investor Resources section.

$ARQ Insider Trading Activity

$ARQ insiders have traded $ARQ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD CAMPBELL-BREEDEN purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $307,500

JEREMY BLANK purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $204,999

ROBERT E. RASMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 45,718 shares for an estimated $184,261 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH M WONG (Chief Technology Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 16,000 shares for an estimated $73,760 and 1 sale selling 6,596 shares for an estimated $30,869 .

and 1 sale selling 6,596 shares for an estimated . JEREMY WILLIAMSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 400 shares for an estimated $1,607 and 1 sale selling 5,233 shares for an estimated $24,490 .

and 1 sale selling 5,233 shares for an estimated . CLAIBORNE BENSON SMITH (Gen Counsel, Corp Secretary) sold 5,202 shares for an estimated $24,345

STACIA HANSEN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,557 shares for an estimated $16,646

$ARQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ARQ stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARQ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products for use in purification and sustainable materials, today announced the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, after market close on Monday, August 11, 2025. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of Arq's website at www.arq.com. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by registering at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/Arq_Q2_2025. Alternatively, the live conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0890 or +1 201-389-0918 and referencing Arq.





A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call.





A replay of the event will be made available shortly after the event and accessible via the same webcast link referenced above. Alternatively, the replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and entering Access ID 13754338. The dial-in replay will expire after August 19, 2025.







About Arq







Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at: www.arq.com.





Source: Arq, Inc.







Investor Contact:







Anthony Nathan, Arq





Marc Silverberg, ICR





investors@arq.com



