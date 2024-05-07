Arq (ARQ) Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Arq, Inc. ARQ is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2024 results on May 8, after market close.

The company's earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has an average negative surprise of 101.6%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $23.1 million, up 11% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The rise in revenues is likely to have resulted from the increase in average selling prices, positive changes in the product mix and the enforcement of take-or-pay contracts.

Growth in revenues is likely to have also been aided by the expansion of the water powder activated carbon market, which carries a higher average selling price than the company’s Power Generation & Industrials segment.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 7 cents loss per share, implying an improvement of 82.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Rise in earnings is expected to have been driven by the improved margin performance, led by the company’s prioritization toward profitability over volume.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ARQ this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Arq has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $970.5 million, indicating 35.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 57 cents per share, suggesting a rise of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company has an average surprise of 26.5%.

APP currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on May 8. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CareMax CMAX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $215.6 million, implying growth of 24.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $8.7 loss per share, suggesting a decline of 61.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company has an average negative surprise of 110.8%.

CMAX currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to post its first-quarter results on May 8.

