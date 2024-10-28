News & Insights

Arovella Therapeutics Unveils Promising Cancer Therapy Platform

October 28, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (AU:ALA) has released an update.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited is set to showcase its innovative CAR-iNKT cell therapy platform at AusBioInvest, highlighting its potential advantages over traditional CAR-T therapies for treating both blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s leading product, ALA-101, targets specific cancer antigens and is being developed as an off-the-shelf cell therapy. This presentation marks a significant step for Arovella in advancing its cancer treatment technologies.

