Arovella Therapeutics Unveils Promising Cancer Therapy Platform

Arovella Therapeutics Limited is set to showcase its innovative CAR-iNKT cell therapy platform at AusBioInvest, highlighting its potential advantages over traditional CAR-T therapies for treating both blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s leading product, ALA-101, targets specific cancer antigens and is being developed as an off-the-shelf cell therapy. This presentation marks a significant step for Arovella in advancing its cancer treatment technologies.

