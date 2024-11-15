Arovella Therapeutics Lists New Securities on ASX

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (AU:ALA) has released an update.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited has announced the quotation of 1,828,150 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their financial growth strategy. This move may attract increased investor interest as the company leverages new capital opportunities. Investors keen on the healthcare sector may find this development noteworthy as Arovella expands its market presence.

