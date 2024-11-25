Arovella Therapeutics Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (AU:ALA) has released an update.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited has announced the issuance of over 3.3 million unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This strategic move could potentially enhance employee engagement and align their interests with those of shareholders, making it an intriguing development for investors to watch.

