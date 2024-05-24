Arovella Therapeutics Issues 2 Million Options

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (AU:ALA) has released an update.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited has announced the issuance of 2 million unquoted equity securities on May 24, 2024, under the ASX security code ALAAA. These options, expiring on various dates and at various prices, are part of a transaction previously disclosed in an Appendix 3B and will not be quoted on the ASX.

