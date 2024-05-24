News & Insights

Arovella Therapeutics Issues 125M Unquoted Options

May 24, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (AU:ALA) has released an update.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited has announced the issuance of 125 million unquoted options expiring in May 2027 with an exercise price of $0.150, as detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing. These securities are part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX.

