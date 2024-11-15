Arovella Therapeutics Expands with New Share Issue

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (AU:ALA) has released an update.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited has issued 1,828,150 new ordinary shares without disclosure under a specific part of the Corporations Act, while ensuring compliance with necessary legal provisions. The biotechnology company is advancing its iNKT cell therapy platform for cancer treatment, aiming to leverage its innovative CAR19-iNKT cell technology to target both blood cancers and solid tumors. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as Arovella expands its therapeutic capabilities and market presence.

