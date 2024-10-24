Arovella Therapeutics Boosts Cash Flow with R&D Rebate

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (AU:ALA) has released an update.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited has bolstered its financial standing by receiving a $3.0 million R&D tax rebate, with an additional $0.3 million expected soon. This funding supports the company’s ongoing development of its lead cancer therapy asset, ALA-101, as it moves towards clinical trials. The Australian Government’s R&D Tax Incentive continues to provide crucial support for innovative biotech companies like Arovella.

