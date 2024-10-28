News & Insights

Arovella Therapeutics Advances Toward Cancer Treatment Trials

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (AU:ALA) has released an update.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited, listed on ASX as ALA, is making significant strides in advancing its iNKT cell therapy platform, with plans to commence a phase 1 clinical trial for ALA-101 targeting CD19-positive blood cancers. The company is financially robust, holding $13.2 million in cash and equivalents, which supports its ongoing research and development initiatives. Arovella has also formed a Clinical Advisory Board with leading experts to guide its progress in the cancer therapy landscape.

