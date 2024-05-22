Arovella Therapeutics Advances Cancer Cell Therapy

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (AU:ALA) has released an update.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited is advancing its unique off-the-shelf iNKT cell therapy platform, targeting both blood and solid tumour cancers while strategically acquiring technologies to bolster its offerings. The company highlights its leadership team’s expertise in drug development, particularly in cell therapies, as a key strength. Its lead product, ALA-101, is set to enter Phase 1 clinical trials in 2024, aiming to address significant unmet needs in cancer treatment.

