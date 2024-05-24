News & Insights

Aroundtown SA Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

May 24, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

Aroundtown SA (DE:AT1) has released an update.

Aroundtown SA, a leading German commercial real estate company, has announced the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 26, 2024. Shareholders can access the AGM materials and further information on the company’s investor relations website. Aroundtown SA is known for its investment in prime European city locations and is highly rated for its financial stability.

For further insights into DE:AT1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

