Aroundtown SA Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

Aroundtown SA (DE:AT1) has released an update.

Aroundtown SA, a leading German commercial real estate company, has announced the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 26, 2024. Shareholders can access the AGM materials and further information on the company’s investor relations website. Aroundtown SA is known for its investment in prime European city locations and is highly rated for its financial stability.

