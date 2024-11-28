News & Insights

Aroundtown SA Retains Perpetual Notes as Equity

November 28, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Aroundtown SA (DE:AT1) has released an update.

Aroundtown SA has announced that it will not exercise its option to redeem its 3.375% and 2.875% perpetual notes, maintaining them as equity under IFRS for financial covenants. This decision reflects the company’s strategic financial management approach amid its position as the largest listed German commercial real estate entity.

