Aroundtown SA Retains Perpetual Notes as Equity

Aroundtown SA (DE:AT1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aroundtown SA has announced that it will not exercise its option to redeem its 3.375% and 2.875% perpetual notes, maintaining them as equity under IFRS for financial covenants. This decision reflects the company’s strategic financial management approach amid its position as the largest listed German commercial real estate entity.

For further insights into DE:AT1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.