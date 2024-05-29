News & Insights

Aroundtown SA Maintains Steady Q1 2024 Performance

May 29, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Aroundtown SA (DE:AT1) has released an update.

Aroundtown SA has reported a slight decrease in net rental income for Q1 2024 but maintained a stable economic outlook with confirmed guidance for the year. The company showcased a resilient financial performance with a slight increase in Adjusted EBITDA and continued strength in its balance sheet through strategic disposals and new financing. Despite a challenging environment, Aroundtown’s operations led to a net profit of €102 million, underlining its position as a leading commercial real estate entity in Europe.

