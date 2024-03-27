Aroundtown posts 2.43 billion euro loss amid German property crisis

March 27 (Reuters) - Aroundtown AT1.DE, one of Germany's largest listed landlords, posted a 2.436 billion euro ($2.64 billion) loss in 2023 amid Germany's worst real-estate crisis in decades, the company reported on Wednesday.

The property firm's loss was down 431% from 2022, while it met guidance for FFO I, landing at 332 million euros of the 310 to 340 million euro guidance for 2023.

($1 = 0.9236 euros)

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier and Chiara Holzhaeuser; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Marleen.Kaesebier@thomsonreuters.com; chiara.holzhaeuser@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.