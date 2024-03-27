News & Insights

LEGN

Aroundtown posts $2.64 bln annual loss amid German property crisis

March 27, 2024 — 02:45 am EDT

Written by Marleen Kaesebier and Chiara Holzhaeuser for Reuters ->

Adds dividend details in paragraph 3, background in paragraph 4, and revaluation details in paragraph 5

March 27 (Reuters) - Aroundtown AT1.DE, one of Germany's largest listed landlords, posted a 2.436 billion euro ($2.64 billion) loss in 2023 amid Germany's worst real-estate crisis in decades, the company reported on Wednesday.

The property firm's loss was narrower than the 457.1 million euros reported in 2022. It reported funds from operations excluding disposal gains - a measure of recurring free cash flow and the company's key indicator of operational strength - of 332 million euros, meeting its 310 to 340 million euro guidance for 2023.

On Tuesday the MDax-listed company announced the suspension of its dividend due to market uncertainties and a focus on cash preservation.

German real estate firms are leaving behind a decade-long boom fuelled by low interest rates with Germany's largest property company Vonovia VNAn.DE this month posting a record loss of more than 6 billion euros for 2023.

In its annual report, Aroundtown reported property revaluations amounting to negative 3.2 billion euros, a like-for-like devaluation of 11%.

($1 = 0.9236 euros)

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier and Chiara Holzhaeuser; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jamie Freed)

((Marleen.Kaesebier@thomsonreuters.com; chiara.holzhaeuser@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.