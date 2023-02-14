Around 85% of Ghana bondholders registered for domestic debt exchange programme - govt

ACCRA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance ministry on Tuesday said that around 85% of eligible bondholders registered for its domestic debt exchange programme, with 84.91% of 97.7 billion cedis of domestic bonds tendered and accepted.

It added in a statement that the settlement date for the debt exchange was moved to Feb. 21.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

