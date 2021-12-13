Around 50 NatWest branches involved in money laundering case -FCA

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A criminal gang deposited millions of pounds in cash at up to 50 branches of NatWest NWG.L including more than 40 million pounds at at least one individual outlet, prosecutors for Britain's financial regulator said on Monday.

The state-backed bank is expected to be fined later by an English court, after pleading guilty in October to failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds.

The expected fine will cap a landmark case in which NatWest became the first bank to be criminally prosecuted in Britain for an offence of this kind.

($1 = 0.7551 pounds)

(Reporting By Iain Withers, writing by Lawrence White Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.