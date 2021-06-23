Around 30 trillion yen of Japan's additional budget since 2020 unused -Nikkei

Contributor
Tokyo Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japan has still not spent around 30 trillion yen ($270.25 billion), or roughly 40% of its additional fiscal budget compiled since the coronavirus outbreak last year, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday.

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan has still not spent around 30 trillion yen ($270.25 billion), or roughly 40% of its additional fiscal budget compiled since the coronavirus outbreak last year, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday.

Budgets allocated for public works and campaigns to help the tourism and restaurant industries went unused, the report said, highlighting the difficulty of carrying out pandemic relief programme.

($1 = 111.0100 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters