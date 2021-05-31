Around 20 Japanese firms to develop chip production technology with TSMC -Nikkei

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Around 20 Japanese companies, including electronic component maker Ibiden Co 4062.T, will work with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) 2330.TW to develop chip manufacturing technology at a research center in Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Japan's government will pay half of the 37 billion yen ($337 million) cost of the facility, The Nikkei said, without disclosing its sources.

($1 = 109.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.