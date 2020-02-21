Around 100 Uniqlo stores reopened in China this week, 250 still shut

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing 9983.T, which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said it has reopened around 100 stores in China since last week, although approximately 250 of its 750 stores there remained closed on Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some of its partner factories were also gradually reopening, a Fast Retailing spokeswoman said.

Uniqlo's mix of affordable basics and occasionally trendy items has been a massive hit among China's growing middle class. The country has been a key growth market for the company, which faces a saturated market and weak consumer spending in Japan.

