Around 1.4 Mln Vehicles Recalled Over Faulty Takata Air Bags

(RTTNews) - Takata Corp., which had recalled millions of faulty airbags earlier, issued a fresh recall involving around 1.4 million vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA. The recall, which is expected to begin on January 24, 2020, reportedly will include vehicles from BMW, Toyota Motor., Honda Motor, and Mitsubishi Motors.

The U.S. agency said, "As this work progresses, numerous vehicle recalls will likely be announced by the impacted vehicle manufacturers."

The NHTSA noted that Takata (TK Global LLC) is recalling certain Non-Azide Driver air bag Inflators or NADI used in some brands of 1995-2000 vehicles. They do not contain phase stabilized ammonium nitrate propellant, a moisture absorbing desiccant. These NADI inflators, due to a manufacturing issue, could absorb moisture, causing the inflators to rupture or the air bag cushion to underinflate.

During crashes requiring air bag deployment, an inflator rupture could result in metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants, resulting in serious injury or death.

Takata's faulty airbags have caused the largest vehicle recall in history. Around 41.6 million vehicles under 32 brands with Takata airbags have been recalled till date. The ruptured airbags were linked to around 29 deaths and many injuries.

Following the issue, Takata had filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and sold most of its operations to Key Safety Systems.

The airbag recall could extend till 2023, The US safety regulators reportedly said.

NHTSA has given Takata time till December 31, 2019 to prove that its desiccated PSAN propellant inflators, which contain a drying agent, are safe, or else those too would be subjected to recall.

