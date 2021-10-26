US Markets
WMT

Aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart behind rare bacterial outbreak - CDC

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday confirmed that an aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart or one of its ingredients caused a bacterial infection in four people earlier this year.

Adds details of CDC investigation, background

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday confirmed that an aromatherapy spray sold by Walmart WMT.N or one of its ingredients caused a bacterial infection in four people earlier this year.

The infection, Melioidosis, is caused by a rare and sometimes fatal bacteria called Burkholderia pseudomallei, which is predominantly found in tropical climates.

The bacteria was identified last week by the public health agency in the spray at the home of a Georgia resident who fell ill.

It genetically matched the strains in the patient as well as three others in Kansas, Minnestota and Texas infected since March, the agency said on Tuesday.

Last week, Walmart recalled about 3,900 bottles of the spray that was made in India and sold at about 55 stores as well as on its website between February and October.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Arun Koyyur)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular