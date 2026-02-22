Arohi Asset Exits a Big Software Bet by Selling 1.7M DoubleVerify (DV) Shares Worth $20.6 Million

Key Points

Exited 1,717,770 shares of DoubleVerify; estimated transaction value of $20.58 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $20.58 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movement

The transaction represented a 6.2% change in the fund’s 13F AUM

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

The position previously accounted for 5.2% of fund AUM, underscoring the size of the exit amid broader fund downsizing

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 18, 2026, Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. sold all 1,717,770 shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $20.58 million based on the quarterly average price. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $20.58 million, reflecting the complete exit and changes in share price during the period.

What else to know

The fund sold out of DoubleVerify; the stake is now 0% of reported 13F assets

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GLBE: $148.60 million (44.6% of AUM) NYSE: SE: $144.38 million (43% of AUM) NASDAQ: TEAM: $18.24 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMZN: $11.31 million (3.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: TOST: $8.58 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of Feb. 18, 2026, shares were priced at $9.58, down 58.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 70.74 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/18/26) $9.58 Market Capitalization $1.57 billion Revenue (TTM) $733.32 million Net Income (TTM) $44.72 million

Company snapshot

Offers a software platform for digital media measurement, analytics, and verification, including solutions such as DV Authentic Ad, DV Authentic Attention, and Custom Contextual.

Serves global brands, digital publishers, and supply-side customers across diverse sectors such as consumer packaged goods, financial services, technology, automotive, and healthcare.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York, DoubleVerify integrates with programmatic platforms, connected TV, and social media channels.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of digital media measurement and analytics solutions, enabling advertisers and publishers to enhance the effectiveness and quality of their digital advertising investments. The company leverages proprietary technology to deliver unbiased metrics on fraud, brand safety, viewability, and campaign performance across multiple digital channels. With its integrated platform and strong presence in the digital advertising ecosystem, DoubleVerify supports clients in optimizing return on ad spend and maintaining high standards of media quality.

What this transaction means for investors

DoubleVerify’s stock price performance has been more than a little disappointing. Shares of the software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider have collapsed by about 57% over the past 12 months. Perhaps fearing further losses as new artificial intelligence tools make it easier for businesses to build custom applications and cancel their SaaS subscriptions, Arohi Asset Management completely exited its position.

DoubleVerify expects to release fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. The company’s results during the first nine months of 2025 showed contracting margins that sent investors running for the hills. While top-line revenue grew by 16% year over year, expenses rose even faster, leading to an earnings contraction. During the first nine months of 2025, net income fell by 35% year over year to just $21.3 million.

DoubleVerify is looking forward to increased demand from advertisers who increasingly rely on TV streaming. The company launched its new DV Authentic Streaming TV solution in January.

Cory Renauer has positions in Amazon and Global-E Online. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Atlassian, DoubleVerify, Global-E Online, Sea Limited, and Toast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

