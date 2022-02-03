AROC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.39, changing hands as low as $8.33 per share. Archrock Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AROC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AROC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.99 per share, with $10.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.