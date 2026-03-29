Markets

Aroa Biosurgery's Symphony Shows Positive Preliminary Results For Diabetic Foot Ulcers

March 29, 2026 — 10:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ARX.AX) announced the completion of its randomized controlled trial (RCT) evaluating Symphony, with preliminary results indicating that the study achieved its primary endpoint. Symphony is AROA's Cellular, Acellular and Matrix-like Product (CAMP), a skin substitute designed to treat hard-to-heal wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and venous leg ulcers. The product combines multiple layers of AROA ECM with high molecular weight hyaluronic acid.

The prospective, multi-center trial assessed the safety and performance of Symphony in treating chronic Wagner grade 1 and 2 non-healing diabetic foot ulcers. Patients were randomized to receive either Symphony or standard of care (SOC) dressings weekly until wound healing or for up to 12 weeks. The study design allowed for recruitment of up to 150 patients across multiple sites in the United States.

The primary endpoint measured whether more diabetic foot ulcers healed within the 12-week treatment period with Symphony compared to SOC. Based on the preliminary read-out, Aroa believes the trial met this endpoint. Once confirmed through final analysis and publication, the company expects the results will further support Symphony's clinical efficacy in managing diabetic foot ulcers.

ARX.AX was trading at A$0.5600, down A$0.0100 or 1.75%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.