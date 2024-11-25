Aroa Biosurgery Sees Revenue Growth Amid Reduced Losses

Aroa Biosurgery Ltd (AU:ARX) has released an update.
Aroa Biosurgery Ltd reported a 25% increase in product sales revenue for the six months ending September 2024, reaching NZ$39.1 million, despite a significant drop in project fees. The company’s loss before tax improved, decreasing by 53% compared to the previous year, highlighting a positive trend in financial performance. However, net tangible assets per security saw a slight decline, closing at NZ$0.19.
