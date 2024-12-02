Arnoldo Mondadori Boosts Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SPA (IT:MN) has released an update.
Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A. recently acquired 50,206 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan, representing a small fraction of its total share capital, at an average price of 2.08 euros per share. This strategic move aligns with their Performance Share Plans and shows a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
