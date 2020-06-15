Arnold Schwarzenegger Enters Into Deal To Become Investor In Genius Brands

(RTTNews) - Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) said that Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is starring in and co-producing the new animated children's series, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, elected to receive warrants to purchase shares of the company's common stock as an advance against his profit participation in the show.

The company noted that any further payouts will likely be in the form of cash payments.

Created by Stan Lee as one of his final projects, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, which will premiere in 2021 on Amazon Prime in the U.S., is co-produced by Genius Brands with China's Alibaba Group, Lee's POW! Entertainment, and Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions. Schwarzenegger, who also serves as executive producer, lends his voice as the lead character in the series.

