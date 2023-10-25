Arnold Schwarzenegger Came To America With $20 And Made Millions From A Business Venture Before Becoming An Actor, But He Rejects The Self-Made Label, Stating, 'The Whole Concept Of The Self‑Made Man Or Woman Is A Myth'

Arnold Schwarzenegger's story reads like the blueprint of the American Dream.

As an immigrant from Austria who arrived with just $20 in his pocket, he eventually became a seven-time Mr. Olympia, a Hollywood superstar and a two-term governor of California. His journey seems like the quintessential self-made success story, yet Schwarzenegger rejects the label "self-made man." In a commencement speech at the University of Houston in May 2017, he spelled out his reasons.

"Now, the diplomas — there will only be one name and this is yours, but I hope it doesn't confuse you and you think that maybe you made it that far by yourself," Schwarzenegger told the graduating class. "No, you didn't. It took a lot of help. None of us can make it alone. None of us. Not even the guy that is talking to you right now, that was the greatest bodybuilder of all time."

His sentiment runs counter to the beliefs traditionally upheld by the Republican Party, of which Schwarzenegger is a member. The party often champions the principles of self-reliance and individual achievement, yet Schwarzenegger's view is that success is never an individual endeavor.

"I didn't make it that far on my own. I mean, to accept that credit or that medal, would discount every single person that has helped me get here today, that gave me advice, that made an effort, that lifted me up when I fell,” he said. "The whole concept of the self‑made man or woman is a myth."

While most people know Schwarzenegger for his acting and bodybuilding, fewer are aware that he was a millionaire before he stepped onto a film set, thanks to savvy real estate investments. After moving to the United States in 1968, Schwarzenegger took business courses and began investing in real estate.

Leveraging earnings from his bodybuilding career, Schwarzenegger's initial investment was in an apartment complex. He describes this period as a "magic decade" in his conversation with Tim Ferriss for the book "Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers," saying that properties he purchased for $500,000 would escalate in value to $800,000 within a year. With a down payment of around $100,000, this meant a 300% return on his investment.

Schwarzenegger continued to strategically upgrade his properties, expanding into additional apartment complexes and office buildings in prime locations like Main Street in Santa Monica. Through these savvy real estate moves, he amassed a fortune

Schwarzenegger credits a community of supporters for his multifaceted success, including his parents, teachers, a lifeguard who first introduced him to weightlifting, bodybuilder Joe Weider who mentored him, the community at Gold's Gym where he trained, film producer Dino De Laurentiis, director James Cameron, comedian Jay Leno and, most importantly, the people of America.

Toward the end of his speech, Schwarzenegger emphasized the notion of giving back.

"The reason why I want you to understand that is because as soon as you understand that you are here because of a lot of help, then you also understand that now is time to help others," he said. "Make sure that it is not about me. That it is about ‘we.' Turn the ‘me' into ‘we,' and I guarantee you that you can change the world."

It may seem paradoxical, but Schwarzenegger — despite achieving what many would consider the height of self-made success — stands as a compelling example of why no one makes it alone.

