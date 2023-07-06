Arnold & Porter adds healthcare partner from Cooley in Los Angeles

By Chinekwu Osakwe

(Reuters) - Law firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer said Thursday that it has hired Los Angeles-based healthcare partner Gina Cavalier from Cooley.

Cavalier is at least the sixth partner to join Arnold & Porter since the start of the year. She will be a member of its life sciences and healthcare regulatory practice group.

She said she was drawn to the firm because of its "sophisticated, full service," healthcare practice group and its growth on the West Coast, where she relocated from Washington, D.C., in 2019.

She works on fraud and abuse cases and has worked on matters relating to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), privacy, security, and breach notification rules, the Anti-Kickback Statute and other federal and state anti-fraud authorities, the firm said.

Cavalier, who joined Cooley in 2021 after almost a decade at King & Spalding, represents healthcare companies including pharmaceutical, medical device and biological companies, and group purchasing organizations, she said.

She declined to name any specific clients but said some will be joining her at her new firm.

Sean Morris, head of D.C.-founded Arnold & Porter’s Los Angeles office, said in a statement that the firm has an ongoing commitment to investing in its West Coast presence, and that Cavalier's addition strengthens that goal.

A spokesperson for Palo Alto-founded Cooley did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Cavalier's departure.

Read more:

Arnold & Porter adds DLA Piper litigator in busy Houston legal market

Partner trio takes IP practice to Cooley from Fish & Richardson

Cooley adds another life sciences partner, tapping King & Spalding fraud pro

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.