Arnold Goldstein Executes Sell Order: Offloads $67K In Radiant Logistics Stock

It was reported on October 1, that Arnold Goldstein, Chief Commercial Officer at Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that Goldstein executed a sale of 10,584 shares of Radiant Logistics with a total value of $67,843.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Radiant Logistics shares up by 0.47%, trading at $6.4.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics Inc operates as a third-party logistics company, providing multi-modal transportation and logistics services to customers based in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less-than-truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It has two geographic operating segments: the United States and Canada. Maximum revenue is generated in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Radiant Logistics's Financials

Revenue Challenges: Radiant Logistics's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.28%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 17.72%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Radiant Logistics's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.1. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Radiant Logistics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Radiant Logistics's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.81 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.39 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Radiant Logistics's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.45, Radiant Logistics presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Radiant Logistics's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.