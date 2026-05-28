Arnhold LLC Bets Big on Kyndryl Holdings (KD) With a Purchase of 724,000 Shares

Key Points

Increased position by 724,436 shares; estimated trade value $12.75 million (quarterly average price)

Quarter-end value fell by $6.60 million, reflecting valuation shift from both trading and price movements

Post-trade stake: 1,922,860 shares valued at $25.23 million

The position represents 1.85% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Arnhold LLC added 724,436 shares of Kyndryl Holdings during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $12.75 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. As a result, the fund’s total position reached 1,922,860 shares, with a quarter-end value of $25.23 million. The net position change, including price movement, was -$6.60 million.

What else to know

This buy brings the stake to 1.85% of Arnhold LLC’s $1.36 billion 13F AUM after the filing

Top holdings after the quarter: NYSEMKT:GLD: $169.06 million (12.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IAU: $154.92 million (11.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:LITE: $58.33 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSE:COHR: $56.46 million (4.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $55.85 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of May 8, 2026, shares were priced at $12.26, down 66.5% over one year

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $15.09 billion Net Income (TTM) $198.00 million Price (as of market close 5/12/26) $11.48 One-Year Price Change -69.08%

Company Snapshot

Provides IT infrastructure services, including cloud, application, data and AI, digital workplace, security, and network solutions.

Generates revenue through technology and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise clients across multiple sectors.

Serves large organizations in the financial, telecommunications, retail, automotive, and transportation industries worldwide.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as an IT infrastructure services provider worldwide, supporting enterprise clients with a comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

After a 69% drop over the past year, it looks like Arnhold thinks Kyndryl Holdings stock is a bargain at its beaten-down price. This is a little surprising because stagnant and a contracting bottom line aren’t the sort of things that encourage investors to raise their bets.

Arnhold’s confidence appears misplaced. Despite raising the number of shares it’s holding by 60%, the position’s value shrank by 21% to $25.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Kyndryl Holdings stock has underperformed, but that doesn’t seem to bother Arnhold. The stock is the firm’s 14th-largest out of 117 holdings.

Kyndryl’s top line has been stagnant, but an expansion of its partnership with Arizona’s Department of Transportation could help it return to growth. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would continue to deliver new capabilities for the government entity.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Coherent, Kyndryl, and Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.