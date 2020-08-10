ARNC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.53, changing hands as high as $22.50 per share. Arconic Corp shares are currently trading up about 12.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARNC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.80 per share, with $22.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.67.

