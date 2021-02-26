ARNC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.02, changing hands as low as $21.82 per share. Arconic Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARNC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.80 per share, with $31.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.