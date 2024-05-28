News & Insights

ARN Media Limited Issues Employee Performance Rights

May 28, 2024

HT&E Ltd (AU:A1N) has released an update.

ARN Media Limited has announced the issuance of 1,770,743 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with an issue date of May 14, 2024. These securities are restricted from transfer and will not be quoted on the ASX until the restriction ends. This move could suggest a bid to incentivize employees and potentially drive company performance.

