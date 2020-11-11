Army Reservist Explains How Being a Veteran Prepared Her to Lead in Corporate and Beyond

Veterans@Nasdaq brings together employees who have served or currently serve in the military, military families and their supporters from all over the world.

Nasdaq’s employee resource group helps veterans transition into a civilian career at Nasdaq and supports veterans in better understanding the value of their experience, while promoting veterans’ activities both within Nasdaq and with outside partners. Nasdaq also leverages veterans’ unique experiences to help the company grow and continue to achieve their goals. Recently, we spoke with Gina Gentile, who heads up Operations Ops and Management at eVestment and is based in Georgia.

Why did you decide to join Veterans@Nasdaq?

As a Veteran and currently serving Army Reservist, I know first-hand what it means to serve and sacrifice for causes greater than myself. As a result of my 24 years of service, I strongly support the following Veteran issues: Veterans transitioning to civilian life/corporate America, Veterans’ mental and physical health issues and Veterans’ financial literacy. When I discovered Nasdaq had a Veterans Diversity & Inclusion employee resource group, I immediately requested to become a member and facilitate a new chapter for the eVestment and Solovis offices.

If you are a veteran, what was your position in the military?

I served four years in the Army on Active Duty as a supply and maintenance officer, and I’m still currently serving in the Army Reserve as a Colonel in the Logistics Corps. In my current role as Georgia’s Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer, I work for U.S. Army North FEMA Region 4, supporting Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) leaders with access to Federal military resources during disasters. As a recent example, I was mobilized in late March 2020 to support the State’s COVID19 response and worked closely with GEMA and GA Department of Public Health leaders to secure Federal medical personnel assistance at key regional hospitals across the State.

What were some of the opportunities and challenges that came with it?

My opportunities and challenges were the same: the Army never specifically prepared me for the jobs I held. However, they provided general occupational and leadership training, and expected us (me) to learn on-the-job while leading others who were doing the tactical work. As a result, I learned how to quickly assimilate into new environments with vastly different operating and cultural norms within a month or two after arriving into a new role. I learned to be extremely flexible and change directions with little to no warning and very little structural guidance on how to change and move forward. Fortunately, I had many excellent leaders who mentored me along the way. As a senior officer, I now mentor our next generation of leaders. I strongly believe in the concept of “paying it forward”.

How did your experience help you prepare for corporate life?

Learning to lead, operate and successfully accomplish missions within extremely ambiguous environments provided the training ground to transition to corporate life.

If you are an ally, how have you supported veterans?

I mentor Veterans who are transitioning into civilian or corporate life. I help translate their accomplishments on their resume, help them prepare for interviews and update their LinkedIn profile, how to network their way into a role they want, etc. I also support local Veteran organizations that help Veterans access free mental and/or physical health services. When I see my part-time Reserve Soldiers suffering from mental or physical issues, I guide them towards these free services as many of them are Iraq/Afghanistan war Veterans.

How can companies better support veterans?

Know who the Veterans are within your organization. If they are new to the civilian/corporate world, ensure they have a “battle buddy” from their organization assigned to support their transition and learning the new civilian language/culture/environment. If they have been in the company awhile, find out what their goals are – they have incredible leadership skills that may be untapped because they may not understand what their promotion path forward looks like. The military makes it very easy to understand what you have to do to achieve the next rank with clearly written regulations that govern promotions. Promotion pathways in corporate America are not very clear and often rely on mentorship and sponsorship. Ensure your Veterans know what that means and how to secure mentors and sponsors who will advocate for their work.

Teach Veterans to speak up and advocate for themselves and their performance – especially when interviewing for a job. Because military members work in large group settings where you have to be physically present from early in the morning, many service members and leaders see superstar worker results on a daily basis and know who is performing and who isn’t meeting expectations and standards. This is not always the same case in corporate America. Because most military members value humility, they sometimes believe their resume will “speak for them”, and struggle during interviews to “advocate for their past performance and future abilities”.

Learn to recruit Veterans through organizations such as Vets inTech (ViT). While they may not be perfectly suitable for your entry-level roles, they will bring seasoned leadership experience to your team, along with the ability to quickly learn a new role and work environment.

