Armstrong World's (AWI) Q2 Earnings Top, Margins Rise Y/Y

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI reported mixed results for second-quarter 2023, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but net sales missed the same. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



The upside was backed by robust growth in operating income and adjusted EBITDA, as well as expanded margins, fueled by positive performances from both the Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company remain focused on advancing digital and healthy spaces initiatives and pursuing attractive, bolt-on acquisitions.



Following the results, shares of the company rose 2.5% on Jul 25.

Inside the Headlines

Armstrong World reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 by 5.3% and grew 7% year over year from $1.29 per share.

Net sales of $325.4 million missed the consensus mark of $338.5 million by 3.9% but increased 1.4% year over year. The upside was driven by primarily higher volumes and favorable average unit value (AUV).



During the quarter, the company’s operating income of $87 million rose 21.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $71.6 million, primarily driven by the strong AUV performance, reduced acquisition-related charges, and a notable rise in equity earnings from the Worthington Armstrong Joint Venture (WAVE). Operating margin rose 440 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter to 26.7%.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 9.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $111 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose 260bps from the prior-year quarter to 34.2%.

Segmental Performance

Mineral Fiber: The segment’s sales fell 0.2% on a year-over-year basis to $234 million. Volumes declined due to softer market demand. Operating margin rose 190bps from the prior-year quarter’s levels to 32.3%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $95 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin also rose 260 bps during the quarter.



Architectural Specialties: Net sales in the segment increased 5.7% year over year to $91.4 million, owing to broad-based growth across most product categories and favourable project mix. The segment reported an operating income of $12.2 million compared with year-ago quarter’s reported value of $1.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 30.8% to $17 million from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 1,200 and 360 bps, respectively.

Financials

As of Jun 30, 2023, Armstrong World had cash and cash equivalents of $101.6 million compared with $106 million at 2022-end. Net cash provided by operations was $93.9 million in first half of 2023 compared with $63.1 million in the year-ago period.



Adjusted free cash flow was $73 million in second-quarter 2023, up from $45 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



During the reported quarter, AWI repurchased 0.4 million shares of common stock for $30 million, excluding commissions and taxes. As of Jun 30, $292 million shares were remaining under the current authorized share repurchase program. On Jul 18, the board of directors authorized an additional $500-million shares (through December 2026) to be added to the remaining authorization.

Acquired BOK Modern

In July 2023, the company completed the acquisition of BOK Modern, LLC for a total cash consideration of $13.8 million, with additional contingent consideration based on performance objectives through 2025. BOK Modern is a prominent California-based designer of metal architectural solutions, having generated revenues of around $12 million in 2022.

2023 Guidance Updated

The company maintains a positive outlook on its growth strategy and cash flow generation for the year, backed by solid first-half results and strong execution at the plants, operational efficiencies and cost-saving initiatives.



A modest update to the full-year 2023 outlook reflects its confidence in achieving the annual goals. AWI now anticipates net sales within $1,265-$1,305 million (slightly up from $1,260-$1,310 million expected earlier), indicating a 3-6% increase from the year-ago figure.



Adjusted EBITDA is now projected within $400-$420 million, suggesting a rise of 4-9% year over year. Earlier it expected $395-$420 million of adjusted EBITDA for 2023. AWI rose its adjusted earnings per share expectation to $4.85-$5.05 from $4.80-$5.05 estimated earlier, suggesting a growth of 2-7% from 2022.



Adjusted free cash flow is anticipated between $240 million and $250 million (versus previous anticipation of $230-$250 million), indicating a 9-13% increase from the prior year’s levels.

Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Armstrong World currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NVR, Inc. NVR reported second-quarter 2023 results, wherein its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis, thanks to delayed housing activities and macroeconomic woes.



NVR reported earnings of $116.54 per share, which topped the consensus mark of $100.98 by 15.4%. The reported figure, however, decreased by 6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $123.65 per share.



PulteGroup Inc. PHM reported impressive results in second-quarter 2023. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The upside was mainly driven by its solid operating model, which strategically aligns the production of build-to-order and quick-move-in homes with applicable demand across consumer groups.



Backed by its disciplined and balanced business model, the company witnessed solid gross closings, orders and margins in the reported quarter and posted a 12-month return on equity of 32%.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30, 2023) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



On a year-over-year basis, although earnings declined, revenues increased. The company highlighted that the supply of both new and existing homes at affordable price points remains limited and that the demographics supporting housing demand remain favorable. This tailwind has helped this Arlington, TX-based homebuilder witness net sales order growth of 37% year over year in the fiscal third quarter.

