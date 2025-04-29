Armstrong World Q1 Earnings Up, Reaffirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI), a designer and manufacturer of ceiling and wall system solutions, on Tuesday announced an increase in first quarter net income, compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net earnings climbed to $69.1 million from $59.9 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $1.58 versus $1.36 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $73 million from $61 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.66 versus $1.38 prior year.

Eight analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $1.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased to $382.7 million from $326.3 million last year.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company reaffirmed the outlook, expecting net sales in a range between $1,570 and $1,610 million, representing a 9% to 11% growth.

The company anticipates full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $525 to $545 million, representing 8% to 12% growth.

The adjusted earnings per share is projected to be $6.85 to $7.15, representing a 9% to 13% growth.

Armstrong is currently trading at $138.67, 0.18% lesser on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.