Armstrong World price target raised to $161 from $159 at BofA

BofA analyst Rafe Jadrosich raised the firm’s price target on Armstrong World (AWI) to $161 from $159 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 results ahead of the firm’s and Street estimates. Following the beat and raise report, the firm increased its 2024 and 2025 adjusted EPS forecasts by 2% each, the analyst noted.

