Armstrong World Industries Q4 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) reported that its fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations was $46.8 million, a decline of 4.1% from last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.06 compared to $1.07. The company noted that its earnings per share from continuing operations was down 1% primarily due to acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased to $1.22 from $1.08. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth quarter net sales were $312.3 million compared to $304.5 million, prior year, up 2.6%. Analysts on average had estimated $305.61 million in revenue.

For the year ending December 31, 2024, the company expects: net sales in a range of $1.335 billion to $1.375 billion; and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.60 to $5.90.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.