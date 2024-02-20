News & Insights

Markets
AWI

Armstrong World Industries Q4 Adj. Profit Rises

February 20, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) reported that its fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations was $46.8 million, a decline of 4.1% from last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.06 compared to $1.07. The company noted that its earnings per share from continuing operations was down 1% primarily due to acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased to $1.22 from $1.08. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth quarter net sales were $312.3 million compared to $304.5 million, prior year, up 2.6%. Analysts on average had estimated $305.61 million in revenue.

For the year ending December 31, 2024, the company expects: net sales in a range of $1.335 billion to $1.375 billion; and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.60 to $5.90.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AWI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.