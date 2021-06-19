Armstrong World Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Despite strong share price growth of 68% for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. The upcoming AGM on 24 June 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

Comparing Armstrong World Industries, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$5.0b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.1m over the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$823k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$4.0b and US$12b had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.2m. This suggests that Armstrong World Industries remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Vic Grizzle holds US$32m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$823k US$788k 16% Other US$4.3m US$4.3m 84% Total Compensation US$5.1m US$5.1m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 16% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 84% is other remuneration. Armstrong World Industries is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 4.8% per year. Its revenue is down 10% over the previous year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 68% over three years, Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean returns may be hard to keep up. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 1 warning sign for Armstrong World Industries that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

