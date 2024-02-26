Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Armstrong World Industries (AWI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 24% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $122.83 in the previous session. Armstrong World Industries has gained 24.5% since the start of the year compared to the 6.1% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 9.7% return for the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 20, 2024, Armstrong World Industries reported EPS of $1.22 versus consensus estimate of $1.03 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.45%.

For the current fiscal year, Armstrong World Industries is expected to post earnings of $5.65 per share on $1.35 billion in revenues. This represents a 6.2% change in EPS on a 4.13% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.15 per share on $1.36 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.91% and 0.97%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Armstrong World Industries may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Armstrong World Industries has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 21.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 19X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 16.5X versus its peer group's average of 14.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Armstrong World Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Armstrong World Industries passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Armstrong World Industries shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

