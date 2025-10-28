Armstrong World Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $86.3 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $76.9 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Armstrong World Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $425.2 million from $386.6 million last year.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.3 Mln. vs. $76.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.98 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $425.2 Mln vs. $386.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 - $7.55 Full year revenue guidance: $1,623 - $1,638 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.