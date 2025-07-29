Armstrong World Industries Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $87.8 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $65.9 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Armstrong World Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $91 million or $2.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.3% to $424.6 million from $365.1 million last year.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.8 Mln. vs. $65.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.01 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $424.6 Mln vs. $365.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.15 - $7.30 Full year revenue guidance: $1.60 - $1.63 Bln

