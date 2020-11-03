Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.25, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWI was $60.25, representing a -45.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.46 and a 3.95% increase over the 52 week low of $57.96.

AWI is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). AWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports AWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.01%, compared to an industry average of -5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

