Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 03, 2021

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.231 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $108.35, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWI was $108.35, representing a -4.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.83 and a 81.37% increase over the 52 week low of $59.74.

AWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.41. Zacks Investment Research reports AWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.32%, compared to an industry average of 25.6%.

