Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AWI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $105.15, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWI was $105.15, representing a -1.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.48 and a 81.42% increase over the 52 week low of $57.96.

AWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.39. Zacks Investment Research reports AWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.02%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AWI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AWI as a top-10 holding:

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ETHO with an increase of 14.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AWI at 0.42%.

